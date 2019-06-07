Man accused of stealing thousands from elderly woman

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole more than $11,000 from an elderly victim.

According to the arrest report, the sheriff's office was contacted on April 15 by the Office of Elderly Affairs in reference to a case of exploitation of the infirm. Authorities say Rider Sonnier moved into the victim's home to act as a caregiver.

Authorities say the woman allowed Sonnier to use her credit card to buy food and clothes for himself.

The woman soon discovered he was withdrawing hundreds of dollars from her account. Documents say Sonnier took the victim's card without permission multiple times.

At one point, the woman went to pay some bills and discovered there was no money in her account. From December 2018 to April 2019 Sonnier is accused of taking approximately $11,240.

Sonnier was arrested and charged with theft, access device fraud, and exploitation of the infirm.