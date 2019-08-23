78°
Man accused of stealing, pawning music equipment

Friday, August 23 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of stealing music equipment.

The thief was identified as Michael "Skip" Brown. According to the sheriff's office, after stealing the equipment, Brown pawned it. No further information was provided about the incident.

Brown was arrested Thursday. The sheriff's office said he is facing two counts of theft.

