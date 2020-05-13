Man accused of stealing over $6k in equipment from Baton Rouge storage facility

Terrence McNabb Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Investigators arrested a man accused of breaking into a storage facility and stealing over $6,000 worth of items.

According to arrest records, Terrence McNabb worked with a partner to break into two movable trailers at Pilgrim Storage, which is located on Airline Highway, on April 29 and steal a slew of items that amounted to thousands of dollars.

Investigators say they were able to use video surveillance to identify McNabb.

When authorities caught up with McNabb on Tuesday, May 12 they say he told them he was addicted to crack cocaine and stole to support his habit.

McNabb was arrested on charges of theft/felony.

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, other arrests may be forthcoming.