84°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of stealing over $6k in equipment from Baton Rouge storage facility
BATON ROUGE - Investigators arrested a man accused of breaking into a storage facility and stealing over $6,000 worth of items.
According to arrest records, Terrence McNabb worked with a partner to break into two movable trailers at Pilgrim Storage, which is located on Airline Highway, on April 29 and steal a slew of items that amounted to thousands of dollars.
Investigators say they were able to use video surveillance to identify McNabb.
When authorities caught up with McNabb on Tuesday, May 12 they say he told them he was addicted to crack cocaine and stole to support his habit.
McNabb was arrested on charges of theft/felony.
As authorities continue to investigate the incident, other arrests may be forthcoming.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person injured in May 12 fire on Government Street
-
Gyms in EBR prepare to reopen
-
As gyms gear up to reopen, specific guidelines still uncertain
-
Live from the scene: Person critically injured in fire at vacant townhome...
-
Person seriously injured in fire at vacant townhome near Government St.
Sports Video
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints