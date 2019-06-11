75°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of stealing nearly a dozen sacks of crawfish
WELSH - Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing multiple sacks of crawfish in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Authorities received a report of a crawfish theft from a Welsh farmer on May 23. The suspect made off with 11 sacks of crawfish from a cooler on LA 1126. Detectives working the investigation received information from police in Jennings that a vehicle was stopped that night had sacks of crawfish inside.
The driver, 22-year-old John Coleman, was arrested Monday on warrants of simple burglary and theft of livestock.
Authorities say Coleman admitted to taking the crawfish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field