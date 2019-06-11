75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of stealing nearly a dozen sacks of crawfish

1 hour 6 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2019 Jun 11, 2019 June 11, 2019 9:55 AM June 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WELSH - Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing multiple sacks of crawfish in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Authorities received a report of a crawfish theft from a Welsh farmer on May 23. The suspect made off with 11 sacks of crawfish from a cooler on LA 1126. Detectives working the investigation received information from police in Jennings that a vehicle was stopped that night had sacks of crawfish inside. 

The driver, 22-year-old John Coleman, was arrested Monday on warrants of simple burglary and theft of livestock.

Authorities say Coleman admitted to taking the crawfish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days