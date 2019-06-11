Man accused of stealing nearly a dozen sacks of crawfish

WELSH - Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing multiple sacks of crawfish in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Authorities received a report of a crawfish theft from a Welsh farmer on May 23. The suspect made off with 11 sacks of crawfish from a cooler on LA 1126. Detectives working the investigation received information from police in Jennings that a vehicle was stopped that night had sacks of crawfish inside.

The driver, 22-year-old John Coleman, was arrested Monday on warrants of simple burglary and theft of livestock.

Authorities say Coleman admitted to taking the crawfish.