Man accused of stealing friend's ride over drive-thru argument

BATON ROUGE - A man that appears slumped over and nearly asleep in his mugshot, was fully awake before the image was taken following an armed robbery that happened Saturday night.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim is a known associate of the suspect, 39-year-old Joseph Dearmond.

Deputies say Dearmond got upset with the victim after he wanted to go through the drive-thru of a fast-food taco establishment instead of going inside. The argument escalating into a physical fight where the victim was hit over the head with a duel flashlight taser.

It's alleged that Dearmond then stole the victim's vehicle and OnStar was able to locate the stolen car.

Deputies found Dearmond asleep inside. He was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery.