Man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of shingles, building materials from Gonzales work sites

GONZALES — A man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of shingles and other materials from two construction sites in Gonzales was arrested.

David Williams, 62, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies on Feb. 28 for the thefts.

Deputies said that Williams allegedly stole the materials at two under-construction homes on Feb. 2 and Feb. 26. The first theft happened in the Pelican Crossing Subdivision and the second in the Windsor Park Subdivision.

Deputies added that surveillance video was used to identify a car leaving the scene that was registered to Williams.

Williams was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on trespassing and theft charges, as well as a series of bench warrants. His bond is set at $50,000.