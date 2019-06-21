Man accused of stabbing woman, taking more than $400 in cash

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing and robbing a woman last year.

The incident happened on November 29, 2018. According to the arrest report, the victim was walking out of a store when she was approached by a man who asked for a ride home. The man was identified as Darren Dent.

Dent asked the victim to take him to a location on Anna Street. Once there, the victim discovered it was an abandoned house.

Police say Dent pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the chest. Dent then demanded the victim give him all of her money. After getting the victim's $480, Dent fled the scene.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and armed robbery. Dent also faces a charge for failing to register as a sex offender following his last release from jail.