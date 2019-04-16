Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of stabbing neighbor's dog with fishing gaff in Mandeville area
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The sheriff's office has arrested a man accused of beating and stabbing a neighborhood dog.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched Sunday to a residence on America Street near Mandeville in reference to a man beating a dog.
Deputies learned that a boy was out selling candy in the neighborhood when a small dog that was properly restrained on a porch at the residence on America Street bit him, causing a minor injury. The boy then told a relative, 29-year-old Matthew Forstall of Mandeville, about the incident.
Deputies say Forstall went to the residence and beat and stabbed the dog with a fishing gaff, causing serious injuries to the dog.
He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Sunday evening and faces one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pilot airlifted to hospital after crop duster crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
State police investigating deputy-invovled shooting on Jones Creek Road
-
Iconic facade, towers of Notre Dame Cathedral expected to be saved
-
Officials identify deputy, police officer involved in deadly East Feliciana shooting Friday
-
Long-promised Comite Diversion project to break ground this week
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...