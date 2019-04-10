Man accused of stabbing mother to death in Opelousas

Photo: KATC

OPELOUSAS - Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his own mother to death in St. Landry Parish Tuesday.

According to KATC, 28-year-old Cody James Arceneaux was arrested in the killing off Ranch Road in Opelousas.

When deputies arrived at the home, Arceneaux was found with his hands wrapped in a bloody towel. After he was treated at a hospital for cuts to his hands, Arceneaux was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.

He initially told investigators he stabbed his mother, Vickie Granger, after she tried to attack him with the knife him.

Deputies later learned from Arceneaux that he had been arguing with Granger while holding a knife. When the victim tried to grab the knife from Arceneaux, deputies said she unintentionally cut him. He then took the knife back and allegedly stabbed Granger multiple times.

Arceneaux was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count of second-degree murder. No bond has been set.