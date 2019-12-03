Man accused of stabbing brother in Holden

59°
HOLDEN - Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother after an argument Tuesday afternoon in Holden.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the stabbing was reported around 1 p.m. on Wisconsin Ln. Authorities arrived to find one of the men stabbed in the neck and chest area. That victim's brother is in custody.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition for emergency surgery.

Authorities tell WBRZ the investigation is ongoing.

