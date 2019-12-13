Man accused of smuggling cocaine in WBR

PORT ALLEN - Sheriff's deputies said they arrested a New Orleans man this week for trying to smuggle cocaine through the West Baton Rouge Parish.

Deputies charged 47-year-old Jules George with cocaine possession and two traffic violations after his arrest Thursday.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said deputies stopped George's pickup for following too close and improper lane usage on I-10 Thursday. During the stop deputies searched the truck with a K-9, who indicated drugs may be present in a speaker box inside the truck.

Deputies said they found two bundles of cocaine weighing two kilograms, or 4.4 pounds, inside the box. They said the cocaine had an estimated street value of $200,000.

Deputies booked George into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail on the above charges.