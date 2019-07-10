Man accused of shooting through door, injuring victim

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after a woman was injured in a shooting earlier this year.

On May 11 at approximately 3:43 p.m. police responded to an apartment on Prescott Road in reference to a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a female victim who was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, authorities discovered the shooting was the result of an argument between Shandar Harris and a member of the victim's family. The altercation took place outside the apartment.

At some point, the man went inside and closed the door behind him. Harris followed and began to yell and bang on the door. After a brief moment, Harris left the scene.

He later returned and fired one shot into the door of the apartment, injuring the female victim.

Harris was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated criminal damage to property.