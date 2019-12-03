57°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of shooting someone during dispute over cell phone
BATON ROUGE - Police say they've arrested a man in connection with a Monday morning shooting on Kansas Street that left one person injured.
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they were dispatched to 1948 Kansas Street around 8:10 a.m. where witnesses told them 34-year-old Joshua Lee Simpson was responsible for shooting someone in the home.
Witnesses said earlier that morning, Simpson and a resident of the home were inside the house, disputing about a cell phone. But their argument escalated into what sounded like fighting, witnesses said, until two gunshots sounded and the man Simpson had been arguing with was heard calling to his brother for help and yelling that he'd been shot by Simpson.
The victim was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his abdomen and left arm.
Police caught up with Simpson and say when asked what happened between him and the victim, Simpson replied that the victim tried to take one of his cell phones, so they'd argued.
According to a police report, though Simpson admitted to arguing with the victim, he denied having a gun during their encounter and said he didn't know how the victim was shot.
Police say they checked Simpson's criminal history and found he'd been convicted of simple burglary in 2015, meaning he wasn't legally allowed to possess a handgun.
Simpson was arrested on charges of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.