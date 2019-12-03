Man accused of shooting someone during dispute over cell phone

Joshua Lee Simpson

BATON ROUGE - Police say they've arrested a man in connection with a Monday morning shooting on Kansas Street that left one person injured.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they were dispatched to 1948 Kansas Street around 8:10 a.m. where witnesses told them 34-year-old Joshua Lee Simpson was responsible for shooting someone in the home.

Witnesses said earlier that morning, Simpson and a resident of the home were inside the house, disputing about a cell phone. But their argument escalated into what sounded like fighting, witnesses said, until two gunshots sounded and the man Simpson had been arguing with was heard calling to his brother for help and yelling that he'd been shot by Simpson.

The victim was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his abdomen and left arm.