Man accused of shooting, injuring victim after argument

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a man last month.

On August 17, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a shooting outside a residence on Stilt Street. According to the arrest report, the victim was parked at the location to allow his passenger to go inside the residence.

While waiting, he was approached by 26-year-old Dmarquis Williams.

Williams questioned the victim as to why he was at the location. The victim said he was waiting for his passenger. The two then got into a verbal argument.

At some point, Williams started walking toward the residence. He then turned around, pulled out a gun, and fired several shots.

At least one bullet hit the victim in the leg.

Williams was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.