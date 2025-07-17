Man accused of shooting incoming barber shop patron arrested by Baton Rouge Police

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of shooting another barber shop patron was arrested by Baton Rouge Police.

Kedric Lee, 31, was allegedly sitting in a chair getting his hair done at a Renoir Avenue salon on July 7 when he jumped out of the chair and ran out of the business after another man walked in.

The man later said he heard a gunshot go off as Lee was standing up from the chair. He was later treated for a gunshot wound to his hand and lower back.

"No one else inside the salon could have shot him except for (Lee) due to (Lee's) location to the victim," an affidavit said, adding that a hair salon cloak that Lee was wearing was later recovered with a bullet hole through it.

The business' front window was also shattered.

According to arrest records, a total of nine people were in the salon when the single shot was fired.

Lee was arrested nearly ten days later on Wednesday and booked on one count of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.