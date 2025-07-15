Man accused of shooting at police pleads guilty to attempted murder charges

BATON ROUGE - A man with a lengthy criminal history pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder charges and apologized for trying to kill a Baton Rouge Police officer during a traffic stop in 2012.

36-year-old Melvin Trosclair, of Baton Rouge, received a 30-year sentence around noon Monday in a Baton Rouge courtroom.

The shooting happened on Winbourne Avenue back in 2012. After BRPD Officer Nicholas Collins tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Trosclair, the man bailed out of the car and tried to run from the scene, opening fire on the officer as he fled. Collins returned fire, striking Trosclair in the shoulder, and he was later taken into custody by Baton Rouge Police.

Along with the 30 year sentence in state custody, Trosclair will spend an additional 10 years in federal prison. The federal sentence stems from an arrest in 2012 where the man was caught with body armor and loaded pistol he was not supposed to possess as a convicted felon.

Officer Collins was among the people assembled in the courtroom when Trosclair made his apology.