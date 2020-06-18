Man accused of shooting 8 people outside Texas bar arrested in Florida

SAN ANTONIO - A man suspected of shooting eight people at a bar in San Antonio, Texas over the weekend was arrested in Florida Thursday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department says Jenelius Crew, 37, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service while leaving a hotel in Miami.

Investigators believe Crew opened fire on a crowd of people Friday night after being turned away from a bar in San Antonio. Crew allegedly claimed to be a UFC fighter before he returned to the club armed with a rifle.

According to FOX San Antonio, Crew was previously featured on "Marshals' Most Wanted" in July 2017 after he allegedly broke into a woman's house and attacked her while on supervised release for multiple convictions.

He now faces eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.