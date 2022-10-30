71°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of sexually harassing 10-year-old, attacking her mother when confronted
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly attacking a woman when she confronted him about making sexual advances toward her 10-year-old daughter.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to the incident shortly after 5 a.m. The woman told officers that Isiah Glasper, 72, physically assaulted her when she confronted him about harassing her daughter.
The girl told police Glasper made a sexual advance, and he got upset when she told him "no."
Trending News
Glasper was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple battery and indecent behavior with juveniles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent