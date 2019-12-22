Man accused of sexually assaulting people at LSU's UREC has reportedly assaulted 2 more victims at church

BATON ROUGE- A man that was previously arrested for sexually assaulting people at LSU's UREC has been arrested for assaulting two more victims at a church on campus.

According to LSU Police, Darren Brewton was booked on a two more of sexual battery charges related to his alleged behavior at Christ the King on Campus.

Police records reveal the first victim reported that while she was talking with friends at church a man pressed his crotch against the victim's rear.

The second victim said they were walking down the hallway at the same time as Brewton. The victim said that there was enough room for the both of them to walk with making contact. But, Brewton thrust his hips toward them so that his crotch touched against the victim's rear.

Brewton was arrested earlier in the week for similar crimes with two other victims at the LSU UREC.