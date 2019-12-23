Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of sexually assaulting people at LSU's UREC has reportedly assaulted 2 more victims at church
BATON ROUGE- A man that was previously arrested for sexually assaulting people at LSU's UREC has been arrested for assaulting two more victims at a church on campus.
According to LSU Police, Darren Brewton was booked on a two more of sexual battery charges related to his alleged behavior at Christ the King on Campus.
Police records reveal the first victim reported that while she was talking with friends at church a man pressed his crotch against the victim's rear.
The second victim said they were walking down the hallway at the same time as Brewton. The victim said that there was enough room for the both of them to walk with making contact. But, Brewton thrust his hips toward them so that his crotch touched against the victim's rear.
Brewton was arrested earlier in the week for similar crimes with two other victims at the LSU UREC.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Last minute holiday shopping deals in BR
-
Holiday program helps families give back to their loved ones
-
Lines and lines of shoppers buying their last-minute gifts
-
Ascension council gets judge's OK to vote on sewer deal, sets vote...
-
60-foot alligator bonfire set to lead the way for Papa Noel