Man accused of sexually assaulting child

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a juvenile.

Police were called an apartment in the 5800 block of Quida Mae Drive at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. During the investigation, authorities learned that Gerardo Ayala had entered the apartment and touched the victim inappropriately.

According to police, Ayala wasn't allowed in the apartment

He was booked on home invasion and indecent behavior with a juvenile.