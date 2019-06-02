78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

7 hours 10 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 June 02, 2019 4:09 PM June 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl while her 4-year-old brother was present.

Gerardo Ayala was arrested for sexually molesting a little girl.

Police were called to 5852 Quida Mae Drive at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The victim's mother told the police her child said Ayala entered there apartment while she was alseep came in her room, pulled down her underwear and molested her.

Police report that Ayala was never allowed in the home.

Ayala was booked on home invasion and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days