Man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE- A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl while her 4-year-old brother was present.

Gerardo Ayala was arrested for sexually molesting a little girl.

Police were called to 5852 Quida Mae Drive at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The victim's mother told the police her child said Ayala entered there apartment while she was alseep came in her room, pulled down her underwear and molested her.

Police report that Ayala was never allowed in the home.

Ayala was booked on home invasion and indecent behavior with a juvenile.