Man accused of sex with 14-year-old

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested an East Baton Rouge man after investigators said he had sex with a 14-year-old girl and kept her at his residence against her will.

Deputies charged 26-year-old Artis Kentrell Gilmore Monday with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, false imprisonment and simple battery.

The sheriff's office said the victim told them a friend dropped her off at Gilmore's home on Aug. 7. She told detectives she had sex with Gilmore that night and Saturday night, then told him she wanted to go home Sunday. The teen told deputies she tried to contact her mother but Gilmore took her phone from her and wouldn't return it.

The teen said when she tried to leave, Gilmore grabbed her by the throat and forced her back onto his bed. She said she couldn't leave until Gilmore's cousin arrived at the house on Aug. 10 and she asked him for a ride.

Deputies put out a warrant for Gilmore's arrest on Aug. 17, and later arrested him. He was booked into the parish jail Monday.