Man accused of setting Glen Oaks Drive house on fire arrested on arson charges

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of setting a fire at a Glen Oaks Drive home was arrested on arson charges.

Joseph Morgan IV, 31, was charged with simple arson on Tuesday after the Sept. 5 house fire.

According to Baton Rouge Fire officials, the Glen Oaks Drive house fire happened close to midnight. After investigators determined the cause to be arson, Morgan, an occupant of the home, was named as a suspect and arrested.