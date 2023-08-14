Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of setting gas pump on fire with stolen lighter
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana man is accused of setting a New Orleans gas pump on fire with a lighter stolen from the gas station's convenience store.
Citing a Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal release, The New Orleans Advocate reports 32-year-old Marlon Coleman was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated arson. The release says Coleman put the lit lighter near where the pump's nozzle connected to the fuel tank of his truck.
The pump caught fire and another man put out the blaze. It says Coleman then asked the man to be a witness in a lawsuit Coleman planned to file. It says the man declined and Coleman left the scene. It says Coleman was identified through store surveillance video.
Trending News
It's unclear if Coleman has a lawyer who can comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD chase of stolen car ends at L'Auberge Casino; one person in...
-
Family searching for Lafayette man who went missing after concert in downtown...
-
Sunday Journal: Back to School on Angel's Wings
-
Tree branch from BREC park fell on car; driver says City-Parish should...
-
Historic Julius Freyhan High School expected to undergo renovations this fall