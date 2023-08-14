89°
Man accused of setting gas pump on fire with stolen lighter

4 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 October 02, 2018 5:25 AM October 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana man is accused of setting a New Orleans gas pump on fire with a lighter stolen from the gas station's convenience store.

Citing a Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal release, The New Orleans Advocate reports 32-year-old Marlon Coleman was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated arson. The release says Coleman put the lit lighter near where the pump's nozzle connected to the fuel tank of his truck.

The pump caught fire and another man put out the blaze. It says Coleman then asked the man to be a witness in a lawsuit Coleman planned to file. It says the man declined and Coleman left the scene. It says Coleman was identified through store surveillance video.

It's unclear if Coleman has a lawyer who can comment.

