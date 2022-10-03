Man accused of robbing one, pointing gun at four others

57°
3 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 December 11, 2018 5:11 AM December 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint, and later pointed the weapon at four other people.

According to the arrest report, the first victim arrived at his residence on Jade Avenue when he was confronted by a man identified as Gregory Sanders. The victim said Sanders pointed a semi-automatic pistol at him and stole $200. After the robbery, Sanders fled on foot.

As he walked to an apartment complex on Jasper Avenue, Sanders pointed the gun at four other victims who approached him, authorities say.

Sanders was charged with armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

