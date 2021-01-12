Man accused of robbing Baton Rouge Popeyes arrested following standoff with authorities

43°
Tuesday, January 12 2021
TORBERT - On Tuesday (Jan. 12) morning, a Louisiana State Police task force accompanied deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office as they became entangled in a standoff with an alleged robber.

Officials say a suspect named Torrey Sanford had barricaded himself inside of a home along Manda Road in the community of Torbert and refused to come out.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff, Sanford robbed a Popeyes restaurant in Baton Rouge on Monday. No other details about the robbery were immediately available. 

Authorities were successful in eventually apprehending and arresting Sanford, shortly before 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

