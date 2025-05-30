88°
Man accused of robbing ATM technician, stealing $7,000 at Kim's Food Mart
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed an ATM technician at Kim Food's Mart on North Street, Baton Rouge Police officials said.
BRPD said Gregory Moore robbed an ATM technician of approximately $7,000 in cash in January 2023.
Moore had a previous criminal history that included at least five robbery arrested since 2018, police said.
