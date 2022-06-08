Man accused of raping victim at Baton Rouge motel

76°
Wednesday, January 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

The incident happened on June 10 at a motel on Airline Highway. According to the arrest report, Shelton Rogers attacked the woman more than once.

During one instance, Rogers allegedly jumped on the victim causing both of them to fall onto the bed. Rogers then raped the woman, authorities say.

Rogers was later arrested and charged with second-degree rape.

