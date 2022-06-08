76°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of raping victim at Baton Rouge motel
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.
The incident happened on June 10 at a motel on Airline Highway. According to the arrest report, Shelton Rogers attacked the woman more than once.
During one instance, Rogers allegedly jumped on the victim causing both of them to fall onto the bed. Rogers then raped the woman, authorities say.
Trending News
Rogers was later arrested and charged with second-degree rape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down...
-
Artist turning tree stump into statue of City Park creator
-
Drivers nervous about I-10 widening project after emergency repair Tuesday morning
-
Large sinkhole swallowing sidewalk, neighbors fear road is next
-
Road work runs late, creates traffic mess on I-10 throughout Baton Rouge