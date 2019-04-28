83°
Man accused of raping minor more than 10 years ago

2 years 4 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 14 2016 Dec 14, 2016 December 14, 2016 4:37 PM December 14, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE –  Police say a Baton Rouge man has been charged with rape for sexually abusing a minor more than 10 years ago.

William Seaverson Jr., 40, was charged with one felony count of first-degree rape Wednesday afternoon.

According to arrest documents, a female victim contacted Baton Rouge Police and said she had been sexually abused by Seaverson 10 years ago.

The victim told investigators that she was 9-years-old when the abuse started. She said that Seaverson inappropriately touched her while she was taking a bath. The abuse then progressed to vaginal intercourse multiple times before the victim turned 12-years-old.

The victim told investigators that she could not remember the exact amount of times that she was sexually abused.

