Man accused of raping minor more than 10 years ago

BATON ROUGE – Police say a Baton Rouge man has been charged with rape for sexually abusing a minor more than 10 years ago.

William Seaverson Jr., 40, was charged with one felony count of first-degree rape Wednesday afternoon.

According to arrest documents, a female victim contacted Baton Rouge Police and said she had been sexually abused by Seaverson 10 years ago.

The victim told investigators that she was 9-years-old when the abuse started. She said that Seaverson inappropriately touched her while she was taking a bath. The abuse then progressed to vaginal intercourse multiple times before the victim turned 12-years-old.

The victim told investigators that she could not remember the exact amount of times that she was sexually abused.