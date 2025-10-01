81°
Man accused of raping four-year-old faces charges for sex crimes involving nine-year-old
BATON ROUGE - A man previously accused of raping a four-year-old child and giving her chlamydia is facing new charges for sex crimes involving a nine-year-old.
An arrest warrant filed Wednesday said Anthony Jelks Jr., 25, messaged a nine-year-old and requested twerking videos on Nov. 28, 2022.
Jelks is currently in jail for his aforementioned rape charge. WBRZ previously reported Jelks was investigated for this incident.
His new charges include computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.
