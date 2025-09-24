Man accused of punching home after being asked to leave arrested after hitting inmate during booking

BATON ROUGE — A man arrested for allegedly punching a home and a car after being asked to leave struck another inmate while being booked into jail, Baton Rouge Police said.

Anthony George, 37, had been asked to leave a North Barrow Drive house on Saturday but refused, police said. He was told he was "no longer welcome and began causing a disturbance." He then began punching the house, leaving blood stains on the side of the building.

The homeowner continued to ask George to go away. Surveillance footage showed George then running to a neighboring home and returning minutes later, an affidavit said.

Police were later called when George tried to enter the home without the owner's permission.

According to BRPD, as George was being booked on unauthorized entry and remaining in places after being forbidden, he struck a fellow arrestee, causing his nose to bleed.

On Tuesday, he was booked again and charged with simple battery and misrepresentation during booking on top of his other charges.