Man accused of pummeling hospital worker after demanding prescription refill
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for allegedly beating up a hospital worker after demanding a refill of his medication.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on Wednesday when a registered nurse came across Evan Kelley wandering around Ochsner's main hospital lobby.
Kelley told the nurse he wanted to be admitted to the hospital and given a refill of his medication. The two walked to the Emergency Room together, but while the nurse was speaking with the registration clerk Kelley approached the nurse and began punching him in the head.
A Deputy happened to be nearby and assisted in restraining Kelley.
Kelley, appearing confused and incoherent, began claiming that the nurse he'd assaulted told him to perform a sexual act and that his father was being raped at Ochsner.
Doctors treated Kelley for his injuries and gave him a refill of his medications. The 34-year-old was then booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
