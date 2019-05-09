Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of pointing pellet rifle at vehicle on I-10
BATON ROUGE - Troopers with Louisiana State Police located a man accused of pointing an AR-15 style pellet rifle at a vehicle on I-10 Wednesday.
The initial investigation began shortly after 4 p.m. when troopers received a call from a motorist driving westbound on I-10 approaching Highland Road. The caller said the driver of a yellow Ford Mustang pointed an AR-15 style rifle out the driver's side window.
Troopers located the car on I-10 near Siegen Lane. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Jason Jarreau. Inside the car, authorities saw a rifle on the passenger seat.
Jarreau allegedly admitted that the gun was a pellet rifle.
Jarreau was cited for no insurance and a switched license plate. He was also placed under arrest and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for an outstanding warrant.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident can call troopers at 225-754-8500.
