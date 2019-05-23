Man accused of offering to pay minor's flight to La. for 'sexual purposes'

BOSSIER CITY - Authorities have arrested a Bossier City man for allegedly having sexual conversations with several juveniles, including one in Wisconsin.

The man has been identified as 49-year-old William Kramer.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Kramer discussed paying for the Wisconsin minor's plane ticket to travel to Louisiana for "sexual purposes." After learning about the conversations, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office contacted the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit and the Department of Homeland Security.

On May 22, Kramer was placed under arrest. Agents from multiple departments searched his residence. The preliminary investigation revealed that Kramer also had online conversations with multiple underage children in the Shreveport and Bossier areas.

"If you feel you are a victim or you know someone who was a victim of Kramer's please call 318-741-2733," a post from LSP said.

Kramer was charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and seven counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. His bond has been set at $120,000.