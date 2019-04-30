Man accused of murdering his wife mistakenly set free after bond error

BATON ROUGE - A man charged with his wife's November murder is walking free after he posted a bond lower than a judge had intended, and now authorities are looking to bring him back into custody.

Court records show that Michael Vallery was released from jail Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Judge Mike Erwin had set the bond at $100,000 on the murder charge and at $50,000 each on two attempted-murder charges.

A criminal commitment form signed by a deputy clerk of court lists the bond requirement as $100,000 on the murder $50,000 for the two attempted-murder charges. Court minutes from his arraignment indicate that "the court set a bond at $100,000 on count I and $50,000 on count II and III each."

Erwin on Monday increased Vallery's bond to $500,000 and issued another warrant for his arrest.

Vallery was first arrested Christmas Day after the knife attack in which he allegedly killed his wife, Stefanie Vallery, and wounded two others. Investigators said the incident likely stemmed from an argument. Deputies had been searching for him for the three weeks between the crime and his arrest.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.