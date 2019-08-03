Man accused of multiple thefts at a Walmart on O'neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after receiving reports of multiple thefts from a Walmart on O'neal Lane.

The suspect was identified as Keyon Pullins. According to authorities, Pullins entered into the store on July 16th with a duffel bag, traveling to the liquor section and loading the bag with 15 bottles of liquor.

He then allegedly proceeded to the garden section of the store where he placed the bag through a small hole in a fence leading outside. Pullins would exit the store through main entrance and go around to the garden section to retrieve the duffel bag.

Days later on July 20th, Pullins allegedly returned to the Walmart. Authorities say he loaded 5 tote boxes with liquor, bringing them to the garden center, where he was able to place four of the boxes through the hole in the fence. Shortly after, Pullins was confronted by an employee of the store. He told the employee that he was attempting to purchase the bottles but was advised that it was past 2 A.M and the liquor couldn't be bought.

Pullins then exited the store but returned hours later to retrieve the boxes of liquor. He loaded them in a Chevy tahoe and fled the scene.

The loss of merchandise totaled to $4565.47 for both days of the theft. Police where able to retrieve one bottle of liquor and found Pullins' right thumb print on it. There was also video evidence tying Pullins to the theft. Authorities also learned Pullins was banned from all Walmart properties for life back in 2017.

Police was able to track down and arrest Pullins, in which he would later confess to the thefts. It is also suspected that Pullins is responsible for more thefts at other Walmart locations. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.