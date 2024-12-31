Man accused of leading high-speed pursuit from Ponchatoula to Hammond after drive-by shooting arrested

PONCHATOULA — Police arrested a man accused of leading officers on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen car after a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning.

Kyle Nutter, 20, was arrested by Ponchatoula Police for aggravated flight from an officer, possession of stolen property and assault by drive-by shooting.

Police said that patrol officers heard gunshots coming from a Chevrolet Street home near East Pine Street shortly before seeing a car flee at high speed. Police said that the victim’s home and vehicle on Chevrolet Street had multiple bullet holes, but no one was injured.

The car's driver refused to comply when police attempted a traffic stop. The driver led police on a chase before stopping at White Street in Hammond, where two people left the car and fled on foot.

Hammond Police arrested one of the people who fled after a foot pursuit. The man, identified as Nutter, was carrying a loaded long rifle handgun.

Both Hammond and Ponchatoula officers are searching for the other person involved.