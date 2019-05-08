74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of killing wife in front of children arrested

1 hour 23 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 May 08, 2019 11:51 AM May 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man accused of killing his wife in front of her children has been arrested.
  
The U.S. Marshals service said in a statement that Michael McKinnie was taken into custody Tuesday on warrants for murder, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.
  
News outlets report he is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old LaTarica Stripling on April 25 in Memphis in front of her two children. Police records show a history of domestic violence between McKinnie and Stripling.
  
McKinnie is being held at the Shelby County Jail. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days