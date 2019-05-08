74°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of killing wife in front of children arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man accused of killing his wife in front of her children has been arrested.
The U.S. Marshals service said in a statement that Michael McKinnie was taken into custody Tuesday on warrants for murder, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.
News outlets report he is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old LaTarica Stripling on April 25 in Memphis in front of her two children. Police records show a history of domestic violence between McKinnie and Stripling.
McKinnie is being held at the Shelby County Jail. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Accused killer Dakota Theriot expected in Livingston Parish court
-
Big Buddy chair art auction set for Friday
-
Louisiana lawmakers make big step towards legalizing Hemp and CBD
-
Deputies arrest distinctive porch pirate in multi-parish crime spree
-
Members meet to discuss fast growth, zoning in Livingston Parish