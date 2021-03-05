Man accused of killing NOLA officer at basketball game had separate run-in with officers earlier that day

NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of killing a member of law enforcement during a basketball game in New Orleans was reportedly kicked out of Harrah's casino earlier that very same day, for refusing to wear a mask.

According to WWL-TV, new video obtained by the news outlet shows John Shallerhorn, the man accused of killing Martinus Mitchum, who was identified as a Second City Court Constable who also worked as a police officer at Tulane University, being kicked out of a casino the same day of Mitchum's murder.

The police bodycam video, obtained the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate is from early morning February 26, reveals Shallerhorn’s refusal to wear a mask and officers catching up with him near a group of slot machines.

“You’ve got to put a mask on,” one officer tells Shallerhorn on the video.

That officer tells Shallerhorn if he doesn’t wear a mask then he’ll have to leave.

“What happens if I don’t leave,” asked Shallerhorn.

“You’re going to jail,” said the officer.

At this point, Shallerhorn decides he’ll leave instead of putting on a mask, but he visibly upset by the entire situation. As he walks away, he makes comments to an officer before turning back and yelling “Good night, baby.” This results in a shuffle with officers who then put Shallerhorn in handcuffs. Once he's escorted outside Shallerhorn continues to vent his frustration about the mask requirement, saying, “When I go to Walmart don’t wear a mask. I went to Home Depot, don’t wear a mask. So, if I can go to these places and don’t wear a mask and I come here and I don’t, that’s discrimination.”

After the ordeal, Shallerhorn was issued a summons for trespassing and then released. Later that night he would, according to police, shoot and kill officer Mitchum during a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School.

“This is a tragic, tragic loss,” said police chief Shaun Ferguson Monday during a news conference.

According to WWL-TV, Ferguson said Mitchum was working an off-duty security job at the game and tried to escort Shallerhorn out because of an altercation with a staff member.

“He then initiated a violent confrontation by striking the employee in the face,” said Ferguson.