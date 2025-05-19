85°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of killing girlfriend died Sunday evening, sources say
BATON ROUGE - Casey Warren, a man who allegedly left his girlfriend to die after a domestic altercation Sunday morning, died that same evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said that officers were called to a home near the corner of Gerald and San Clemente drives around 10 a.m. and found 31-year-old Elissia Thomas dead. The situation is being investigated as a domestic homicide.
Warren, 37, who was the woman's boyfriend or significant other, was initially sought by police but later died Sunday evening, according to the parish coroner's office, but later was found dead by apparent suicide.
Trending News
No further information was available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU softball loses in regional again
-
Southeastern softball falls to Nebraska
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals