Man accused of killing girlfriend died Sunday evening, sources say

BATON ROUGE - Casey Warren, a man who allegedly left his girlfriend to die after a domestic altercation Sunday morning, died that same evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said that officers were called to a home near the corner of Gerald and San Clemente drives around 10 a.m. and found 31-year-old Elissia Thomas dead. The situation is being investigated as a domestic homicide.

Warren, 37, who was the woman's boyfriend or significant other, was initially sought by police but later died Sunday evening, according to the parish coroner's office, but later was found dead by apparent suicide.

No further information was available.