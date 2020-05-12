Man accused of killing five in 2011 wreck to be resentenced

David Leger

BATON ROUGE- One of the drivers who caused a deadly road-rage crash in 2011 will be resentenced.

Five people were killed in a wreck, authorities called a high-speed game of cat-and-mouse on Interstate 10 in 2011 and as of Monday, a state appeals court has once again ruled that David Leger, one of the drivers involved, should be resentenced.

Investigators originally charged Leger with vehicular homicide for the crash but an appeals court reduced his conviction to negligent homicide in 2017.

The State Supreme Court later overruled that decision and reinstated his eight year prison term.

At this time it is unclear when Leger will return to court for resentencing.