Man accused of killing a Baton Rouge Police officer faces additional charges

BATON ROUGE – According to official documents, Ronnie Kato, the 36-year-old man accused of killing a Baton Rouge Police officer and gravely wounding a second police officer, faces two additional charges.

The man who authorities say is responsible for the deaths of 58-year-old Curtis Richardson, Sgt. Glenn Dale Hutto and the serious injury from which Cpl. Derrick Maglone is still recovering was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and home invasion.

But now, domestic abuse with a child and domestic abuse with aggravated assault have been added to Kato's charges.

According to the affidavit regarding the tragic April 26 shootings, Kato was involved in a domestic dispute that morning, during which he shot and killed Richardson.

Shortly after this, Kato was seen in the Howell Park neighborhood, and police were dispatched to the area.

As Sgt. Hutto and Cpl. Maglone arrived, Kato opened fire on the officers, killing Hutto and wounding Maglone.

According to arrest documents, Kato's girlfriend told authorities he'd previously threatened to "Gavin Long" any officers she called, this was a reference to the man who shot and killed three police officers in an ambush on Airline Highway in July 2016.

After the two officers were shot on Sunday morning, a four-hour standoff ensued on Conrad Drive.

Negotiators eventually convinced Kato to surrender.

Additional information related to Kato's arrest can be found here.

Click here to learn how the community is supporting the families of Sgt. Hutto and Cpl. Maglone can be found here.