Man accused of kidnapping hoax, bombing ex-wife's house

NATCHITOCHES - Investigators in Natchitoches accused an Oklahoma man of creating fake social media accounts to claim he’d been kidnapped and then later bombing a home in Louisiana to get his ex-wife’s attention.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies charged 42-year-old Robert Groomer with two counts of attempted second degree murder, one count of aggravated arson, one count of manufacture and possession of a bomb and two counts of violation of a protective order.

On Aug. 22, law enforcement in Natchitoches responded to a structure fire at Groomer’s ex-wife’s residence. Investigators said that the residents were awoken by a loud explosion and reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home.

According to detectives, neighbors helped extinguish the fire and found several cylinders stacked under the home believed to create the explosion.

Detectives also said news stations received messages from fake social media accounts that claimed responsibility for the kidnapping and bombing.

Investigators focused on Groomer who has been convicted of prior federal explosive charges. Detectives learned that Groomer was not a victim of a kidnapping, and the abduction was staged to gain the attention of his ex-wife.

FBI agents arrested Groomer near Ardmore, Oklahoma and booked him into the Carter County Detention Center. He was later extradited to Natchitoches Parish.

Investigators said Groomer was the subject of an ongoing investigation six months ago when multiple TV news stations were the target of bomb threats.

Groomer is currently being held with $1 million bond in Natchitoches Parish.