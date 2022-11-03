Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of groping 6 people at Disney water park
ORLANDO - A man has been accused of groping six people, including teenagers, at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park in Florida.
According to news reports, one of the victims told Orange County Sheriff's deputies she and 27-year-old Aman Bhatia were in the wave pool Sunday. She says that as waves crashed over her, she felt Bhatia's hands all over her body.
Another victim says she was in the wave pool when Bhatia grabbed her waist from behind. She was able to break loose from his grasp, but he grabbed her again.
Four others reported similar incidents to authorities.
Bhatia told officers he had broken his glasses and couldn't see clearly, causing him to unintentionally touch people. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
Bhatia was arrested and faces several charges. Disney has banned him from the park.
