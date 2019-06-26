Man accused of fourth DWI

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man on charges of fourth offense DWI and said he has a history of drunk driving arrests dating back to 1989.

A patrolling officer stopped Gregory McKinley, 55, shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night as he travelled southbound on Plank Road. Police said McKinley's truck swerved across the center line several times and was speeding at 70mph in a 45mph zone when they pulled him over.

Officers said they noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming the truck when they approached McKinley and he had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and poor balance. McKinley was unable to perform field sobriety tests and had an open bottle of malt liquor in his truck, according to BRPD. A breath test revealed that he was nearly three times above the legal limit.

Police said McKinley has a record of DWI arrests dating back to 1989 with three arrests in that year alone. McKinley was also driving on a suspended license from his most recent DWI in March of last year, according to police.

Gregory McKinley was booked on his fourth felony DWI along with charges of reckless operation, open container and driving with a suspended drivers license.