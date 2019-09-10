83°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of forcing his way into apartment, assaulting victim
BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he forced his way into a woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her.
According to the arrest report, on March 24 around 1 a.m., the victim walked to her vehicle that was parked on the second floor of the parking garage at her apartment. As she started to walk back to the apartment, she was approached by 29-year-old Prentiss Jackson.
When the victim opened her door, Jackson forced his way inside. Police say the woman asked Jackson to leave, but instead, he brought the victim to her bedroom and assaulted her.
Jackson was arrested and charged with sexual battery, home invasion, and attempted first-degree rape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Leaky meter fixed months after leak started
-
City-Parish preparing to buyout 13 homes across EBR
-
Born in the Bahamas, local firefighter collecting donations for storm-ravaged community
-
Report: Opening of troubled downtown library delayed again
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash on Jefferson Hwy.