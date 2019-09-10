Man accused of forcing his way into apartment, assaulting victim

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he forced his way into a woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her.

According to the arrest report, on March 24 around 1 a.m., the victim walked to her vehicle that was parked on the second floor of the parking garage at her apartment. As she started to walk back to the apartment, she was approached by 29-year-old Prentiss Jackson.

When the victim opened her door, Jackson forced his way inside. Police say the woman asked Jackson to leave, but instead, he brought the victim to her bedroom and assaulted her.

Jackson was arrested and charged with sexual battery, home invasion, and attempted first-degree rape.