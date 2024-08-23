Man accused of forcing himself onto young girl arrested by deputies

NAPOLEONVILLE — A man was arrested by Assumption Parish deputies after he allegedly forcibly fondled a girl under 10 years old and took her back to his Belle Rose home.

Sidney Clifton, 59, was arrested Wednesday and is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery.

On July 16, deputies responded to an address on La. 1 in Belle Rose in response to alleged sex crimes upon a juvenile. According to the person who called about the crime, Clifton visited the home the day before and committed sexual battery on a young girl.

Later that day, the young girl was allowed to go with Clifton to a local store. Deputies said Clifton drove to a secluded area and attempted to inappropriately touch the girl again. He was rebuffed by the victim, deputies said.

After this, Clifton allegedly took the child back to the La. 1 home and told her not to tell anyone.

Clifton was arrested by St. Tammany Parish deputies and transferred to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the charges and will be required to register as a sex offender if found guilty.