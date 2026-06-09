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Man accused of fatal Tiger Bend Road shooting booked into EBR Parish Prison after arrest in LaPlace

2 hours 39 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 6:04 AM June 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A New Orleans man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting along Tiger Bend Road has been formally booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on murder charges, records show.

Marcus Jackson, 44, was booked into the parish jail on Monday after his Friday arrest in LaPlace by local sheriff's deputies and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force. 

Authorities said that Jackson and 56-year-old Alex Wilson got into an argument when Wilson arrived to pick up his child, whose mother Jackson is currently dating. During the argument, Jackson pulled a handgun and shot Wilson several times before leaving in the child's mother's car. 

Wilson later died in the hospital. 

Jackson was eventually taken into custody and later admitted to shooting Wilson. 

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On Monday, Jackson was booked on second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and auto theft charges.

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